Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy served tea to journalists. Why some found it 'tone-deaf'

Rishi Sunak has kept a low profile since his resignation as chancellor set off a political crisis in the UK government. According to ITV News, Sunak has not been spotted since he left Number 11 Downing Street - the official residence of Britain’s chancellor of exchequer – on Tuesday. But journalists waiting outside his family home in London did get a glimpse of his wife Akshata Murthy when she served them tea.

After a number of journalists and photographers gathered outside Sunak’s luxury apartment in Kensington following his resignation from parliament, his wife Akshata Murthy, daughter of billionaire Infosys cofounder Narayana Murthy, brought out tea and biscuits on a tray.

Footage shared by ITV News on Twitter shows Murthy placed the tray on a makeshift table before quickly walking back inside.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users were quick to note that the billionaire heiress served tea in Emma Lacey mugs that retail for 38 pounds each (Rs 3,600 approximately).

The fancy crockery raised more than a few eyebrows on Twitter, with some calling it a tone-deaf move at a time when the country is still battling a cost of living crisis.

“Tone deaf!!! The price of that mug could feed a family for 2 days,” wrote one Twitter user.



Another called her “out of touch”

More than a few people wondered if it was a photo op



Earlier this year, a political storm erupted when it emerged that Murthy benefited from her "non-domicile" tax status in the UK, shielding her overseas income from taxes at a time when they are rising for most Britons.

Murthy then said she would pay UK tax on all her global income.

Rishi Sunak was nevertheless accused of hypocrisy for raising taxes for Britons in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, while his own family has seen millions of pounds in Infosys dividends shielded from his own ministry.

(With inputs from AFP)