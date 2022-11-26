 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishi Sunak's daughter performs Kuchipudi, says 'I love going to India'

Nov 26, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Anoushka Sunak, nine, was one of the participants of the 'Rang' Kuchipudi dance festival 2022.

Anoushka Sunak (standing next to father Rishi Sunak) said she loved dancing and visiting India. (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's daughter recently performed Indian classical dance Kuchipudi at an event, videos of which have won praise on social media.

Anoushka Sunak, nine, was one of the participants of 'Rang'- International Kuchipudi Dance Festival 2022, NDTV reported and shared a video of the performance.

The event welcomed performers aged anywhere between four and 85.

It was attended by a large audience, that included the young performer's mother Akshata Murty.

Anoushka Sunak, while speaking to India Today, said she was nervous but also loved Kuchipudi .

"When you are dancing all your worries and stresses go away and you are in the moment dancing with your all your friends beside you," she told the news channel. "I love to be on stage.”