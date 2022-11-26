Rishi Sunak's daughter performs Kuchipudi, says 'I love going to India'

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's daughter recently performed Indian classical dance Kuchipudi at an event, videos of which have won praise on social media.

Anoushka Sunak, nine, was one of the participants of 'Rang'- International Kuchipudi Dance Festival 2022, NDTV reported and shared a video of the performance.

The event welcomed performers aged anywhere between four and 85.

It was attended by a large audience, that included the young performer's mother Akshata Murty.

Anoushka Sunak, while speaking to India Today, said she was nervous but also loved Kuchipudi .

"When you are dancing all your worries and stresses go away and you are in the moment dancing with your all your friends beside you," she told the news channel. "I love to be on stage.”

Anoushka spoke fondly of India, describing it as a place where "family, home and culture" meet. "India is the country where I come from. I love going there every year," she told India Today. Anoushka Sunak's parents have been seen observing Indian festivals on many occasions. Her father, Rishi Sunak, celebrated Diwali at Downing Street last month, after becoming the UK's first prime minister of Indian origin. "I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope," he had said. Sunak and Murty have another daughter named Krishna.

