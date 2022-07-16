Rishi Sunak roasted for glaring typo in campaign banner. His response…

Rishi Sunak has emerged as the frontrunner in the race to replace Boris Johnson as the next UK prime minister and leader of the Conservative party. Sunak, who topped the first two rounds of voting by Tory MPs this week, took part in a live question and answer session organised by ConservativeHome on Friday. But viewers watching the event were amused to notice a glaring typo in the campaign banner hanging behind Sunak even as he spoke about being a perfectionist.

The event took place over Zoom, reports The Independent, with Sunak’s fellow candidates – Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat – in attendance.

The spelling error in Sunak’s promotional banner, however, grabbed the most eyeballs. Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice that the banner behind the 42-year-old leader spelled “campaign” as “campiaign”.

The error apparently went unnoticed by his team and by Rishi Sunak himself, who nevertheless had a rejoinder ready when it was pointed out to him later on.

Sunak tweeted a picture with the words “Ready for Spellcheck” – a play on his campaign slogan “Ready 4 Rishi” – when the error began to go viral.

The typo led to Sunak being roasted mercilessly online – more so because during the Q&A event, he spoke about being a perfectionist and paying attention to details.

When participants were asked what they thought their biggest weakness is, Sunak replied: “Most people know I probably have a reputation for working hard and getting across the details. I think you’ve got to make sure in these jobs, certainly the more senior you get, that you don’t let perfect be the enemy of the good.

“Part of what I’ve had to do over the time, I’m constantly working at, is getting that balance right between across the detail and understanding every aspect of something, and then realising I know as much or I have done as much as I need to on that and my time is better spent elsewhere.

“That’s something that you can constantly get better at, but that’s something I’m always working on,” concluded the Conservative Party leader.

The UK's first Hindu finance minister, and Britain's richest MP, Sunak quit last week and declared he was standing three days later.

Sunak, 42, launched his campaign on Tuesday, saying he would not "demonise" the outgoing Boris Johnson despite helping to trigger his demise.

(With inputs from AFP)