Rishi Sunak, in apron, serves Christmas dinner to soldiers at military base

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak served Christmas dinner to British and NATO soldiers at the Tapa military base in Estonia and dined with them as well.

Sunak wore an apron and ladled turkey and vegetables onto soldiers’ plates with his Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas, who was seen serving pigs in blankets to the servicemen and women.

Sunak apologised that soldiers would be missing the holidays at home and thanked them for their “sacrifice” and “extraordinary” service in a year where the world was rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, The Independent reported.

At the canteen too, Sunak was seen in conversation with the soldiers.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak eats Christmas dinner with troops at the Tapa Military base.

“What you do is extraordinary. I know you’re going to miss being with your family and friends over Christmas, and I’m sorry about that, but I appreciate your sacrifice, as does everyone else back home,” Sunak was quoted as saying.

Mr Sunak is on a trip to Baltic states which he embarked on Monday starting with Riga, Latvia where he called of leaders of northern European nations to stand firm in their support for Ukraine at a summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE