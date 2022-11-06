Rishi Sunak declares bank holiday for King Charles's coronation. It may cost UK over £1 billion

Rishi Sunak said the extra bank holiday to mark King Charles's coronation would be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that Britons will get a special bank holiday on May 8 next year for King Charles's coronation "in recognition of this historic occasion".

The coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The decision comes after a debate among Tory MPs over whether to move the early May 1 bank holiday or create an extra one to mark the occasion. But it also comes amid reports that an additional day off could cost the economy more than £1 billion, Daily Mail reported.

Rishi Sunak said the extra bank holiday would be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together. "The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country," he said. "In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year."

"I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour."

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, said: "The coronation combines the sacred and the solemn but it is also celebratory. This bank holiday will once again give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty to the throne as we mark this important day in our nation's long history."

A similar holiday had also marked Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.

King ceremony will be designed to preserve the historical traditions of the monarchy while looking to the future following the late queen’s 70-year reign. The coronation is expected to be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles’ plans for a slimmed-down monarchy.

The coronation holiday means May will have three long weekends next year, with traditional bank holidays already scheduled for May 1 and May 29.