Rishi Sunak attends ‘Ram Katha’ at Cambridge: ‘I’m here as a Hindu’

Rishi Sunak attends a Ram Katha organised at Cambridge University (Image credit: Chitrakutdham Talgajarda/YouTube)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended a 'Ram Katha' by spiritual preacher Morari Bapu at Cambridge University on Tuesday. He said that he attended the event not in his capacity as the British prime minister but as a Hindu. Sunak also commented on the significance of the katha (religious storytelling) coinciding with India’s Independence Day.

“It is truly an honour and pleasure to be here today at Morari Bapu's Ram Kahtha at the University of Cambridge on Indian Independence Day. Bapu, I am here today not as a Prime Minister but as a Hindu,” Sunak said when invited to speak onstage at the event. He began his short speech with “Jai Siya Ram” and was seen greeting and felicitating the spiritual leader with a shawl before taking the stage.

Rishi Sunak, the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK, is a practicing Hindu. While speaking at the ‘Ram Katha,’ he said his faith guides him in every aspect of life. “For me, faith is very personal. It guides me in every aspect of my life. Being prime minister is a great honour, but it is not an easy job. There are difficult decisions to make, hard choices to confront and our faith gives me courage, strength and resilience to do the best that I can for our country,” he said to rousing applause from the audience.

Sunak said it was “a wonderful and special moment” for him to light diyas outside 10 Downing Street on Diwali back when he was the Chancellor. “Just like Bapu has a Golden Hanuman in his background, I am proud that a Golden Ganesha sits gleefully on my desk at 10 Downing Street,” he added. “I leave here today remembering the Ramayana that Bapu speaks on, but also the Bhagavad Gita and the Hanuman Chalisa. And for me, Lord Ram will always be an inspirational figure to face life's challenges with courage, to govern with humility, and to work selflessly.”