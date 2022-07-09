Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman, the two Indian-origin contenders in UK PM race

Two Indian-origin politicians may be in running for UK’s top post. Former British cabinet minister Rishi Sunak launched his bid to replace Boris Johnson as the UK Prime Minister on Friday. “I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister," Sunak said in a campaign video released yesterday. The 49-year-old son-in-law of Infosys cofounder NR Narayana Murthy is not the only Indian-origin contender in the race to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom. Suella Braverman, Attorney General in the UK Cabinet, was the first to announce her intent to compete for the post.

Braverman, daughter of Indian immigrants, became the first member of Boris Johnson’s cabinet to declare a leadership bid. This happened Wednesday night, before Johnson even announced he would step down as prime minister.

Once a staunch Johnson supporter, the 42-year-old barrister joined the chorus of voices urging the UK PM to quit after several of his ministers resigned.

"I do think the time has come for the prime minister to step down," Suella Braverman told ITV late on Wednesday, although she said she herself would stay in post. "If there is a leadership contest I will put my name into the ring."

Born in UK’s Southampton to Indian-origin parents, Sunak, 49, is the eldest of three siblings. He graduated from Oxford and Stanford (where he was a Fulbright scholar). It was in Stanford that he met Akshata Murthy, daughter of billionaire Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy.

In his campaign video, Rishi Sunak spoke about the importance of family. began by talking about his grandmother, who “boarded a plane armed with hope for a better life". His grandparents, originally from Punjab, shifted base to East Africa before moving to the UK, where he was born.

Sunak first became a Member of Parliament in 2015 after getting elected from Richmond, Yorkshire. He was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer in February 2020. Sunak, whose resignation late Tuesday set off a chain reaction, is among the frontrunners for the top job.

Who is Suella Braverman?



Honoured to deliver the Keynote Speech at this evening’s @HantsPCC Awards. Important recognition of excellence within @HantsPolice @CPSWessex and many other partner organisations. Thank you @DonnaJonesPCC and @OPinkney for outstanding local leadership. pic.twitter.com/dPjmgt7by6 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) April 29, 2022



Suella Braverman was born in Harrow, Greater London to Indian-origin parents, Christie and Uma Fernandes. Her father is of Goan ancestry.

Braverman read law at Cambridge. She started her political career in 2005, contesting the general election from Leicester East. She was appointed Attorney General for England and Wales in 2020.

The arch-Brexiteer, 42, is another long-shot candidate, popular within the party for her Euroscepticism.

(With inputs from AFP)