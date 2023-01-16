Rishabh Pant speaks for first time since accident: ‘Feeling better every day’

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant on Monday opened up for the first time since his car accident on December 30. The wicketkeeper shared a message on Instagram, announcing that his surgery was successful and that he was thankful to be on the road to recovery.

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes," Rishabh Pant wrote. "Just wanted to let everyone know that my surgery was successful, and I am grateful to be on the road to recovery. My spirits are high and I am felling better everyday and I want to extend my gratitude to all of you for your kind words, support and positive energy during this difficult time."

The cricketer underwent a surgery earlier this month. "Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone a knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team," a BCCI source told PTI news agency.

The surgery took place at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri West under the supervision of Dr Pardiwala, the head of the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director of Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service.

Pant was taken to Mumbai by air ambulance from Dehradun since he was not in a position to fly by a commercial airline.

The 25-year-old, who was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his family members in the early hours of December 30, suffered multiple injuries after his speeding car hit the divider and caught fire.

