RIP logic | Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister blames 'good roads' for rise in accidents

Amendments made to the Motor Vehicles Act became operational from September 1, and have been contentious since.

From shockingly hefty fines being imposed to vehicle owners pulling off stunts to avoid the pocket pinch, much news around the topic has been circulating.

While several states are yet to finalise whether they wish to implement the Act in letter and spirit, Karnataka has decided to reconsider the fine amount slapped for various traffic rule violations.

While making a statement on these lines, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol blamed "good roads" for the increased incidence of accidents. He was commenting on the imposition of heavy fines and explaining the reasons behind the spike in road accidents, when he made this sweeping statement, leaving everyone surprised.

Addressing the media at an event in Chitradurga, the minister said, “Accidents don’t occur due to bad roads, they happen because roads are good and safe. That’s when accidents rise in numbers. Nowadays, people can drive at high speeds of over 100 km/hour on our roads, and that is why there are a higher number of accidents.”

According to a News18 report, Karjol further stressed that he is against the imposition of such heavy fines, and would review the situation personally after holding talks about it with the Cabinet.

Notably, Karnataka Transport Minister Lakshman Savadi has also said that they have discussed the issue of heavy fines with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and would soon decide whether the fines should be relaxed to some extent.

“We are taking notes from states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. We want to implement the rules, but not burden the common man. We will study the Gujarat model of revised traffic fines and implement something similar in Karnataka,” he added.

