MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Rihanna's tweet on farmer protest in India gets her trending on Google Search

Trends analysis shows a spike in the search term “Rihanna” during the late evening hours of February 2, which continued until February 3.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

Rihanna’s tweet on farmer protest in India has got the international singer trending on Twitter. The popular artist, on February 2, tweeted “Why aren’t we talking about this?”, citing an article on India shutting internet services around New Delhi on January 26. 

Soon after her tweet, the 32-year-old singer was seen trending on Twitter, followed by Google Search India. Trends analysis shows a spike in the search term “Rihanna” during the late evening hours of February 2, which continued until February 3. The most prominent search trends were seen in Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi, Sikkim, and Haryana.

Another search term “Rihanna Farmers” was trending on Google after Rihanna’s tweet on farmers' protest. The search term was trending the most in Punjab and Chandigarh. 

Rihanna isn't the first celebrity to raise questions. Several others too join her in asking questions about the situation. Soon after her tweet, climate and environment activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the farmers' protest. Celebrities such as Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann, Jasbir Jassi, Ritesh Deshmukh, director Hansal Mehta, and others have already voiced their support for the protesting farmers.

Thousands of protesting farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points for over two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops. 

Close

Related stories

Enacted in September 2020, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector. But the opposition parties allege that the farm laws were brought 'without any consultations with states and farmer unions and lacked national consensus'.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Farmers protest #Google #Rihanna
first published: Feb 3, 2021 09:15 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

Simply Save | What the Union Budget 2021 means for you and your money

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.