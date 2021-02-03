Rihanna's tweet on farmer protest in India gets her trending on Google Search

Rihanna’s tweet on farmer protest in India has got the international singer trending on Twitter. The popular artist, on February 2, tweeted “Why aren’t we talking about this?”, citing an article on India shutting internet services around New Delhi on January 26.

Soon after her tweet, the 32-year-old singer was seen trending on Twitter, followed by Google Search India. Trends analysis shows a spike in the search term “Rihanna” during the late evening hours of February 2, which continued until February 3. The most prominent search trends were seen in Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi, Sikkim, and Haryana.

Another search term “Rihanna Farmers” was trending on Google after Rihanna’s tweet on farmers' protest. The search term was trending the most in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Rihanna isn't the first celebrity to raise questions. Several others too join her in asking questions about the situation. Soon after her tweet, climate and environment activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the farmers' protest. Celebrities such as Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann, Jasbir Jassi, Ritesh Deshmukh, director Hansal Mehta, and others have already voiced their support for the protesting farmers.

Thousands of protesting farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points for over two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

Enacted in September 2020, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector. But the opposition parties allege that the farm laws were brought 'without any consultations with states and farmer unions and lacked national consensus'.