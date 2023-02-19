 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rihanna wore this $1 million ring to Superbowl and activists aren't happy. Here's why

Moneycontrol News
Feb 19, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

The ring was sourced from New York's Briony Raymond one of Rihanna's go-to jewellers.

Rihanna wears a Burmese ruby ring during her performance at the Superbowl. (Image credit: @JusticeMyanmar/Twitter)

Pop megastar Rihanna has been receiving a good deal of criticism after her appearance during NFL Superbowl Halftime Show, but it was not because of her performance, but because of a ring she wore -- a Burmese ruby ring worth $1 million.

While Myanmar is one of the top sources of precious stones in the world and is particularly well known for the quality of its rubies, it is also a major source of revenue for the junta government in the country after its military overthrew the civilian government in February 2021.

Hence, Rihanna wearing a Burmese ruby has led to outcry from those opposed to Myanmar’s brutal military junta.

Justice for Myanmar, an activist group, called out the pop star in a Twitter thread, urging her to call on a ban for the trade of precious stones from Myanmar.

Interestingly, Rihanna had spoken out against Myanmar's military regime but according to Page Six, Briony Raymond also happens to be one of Rihanna's go-to jewellers.