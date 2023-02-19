Rihanna wore this $1 million ring to Superbowl and activists aren't happy. Here's why

Pop megastar Rihanna has been receiving a good deal of criticism after her appearance during NFL Superbowl Halftime Show, but it was not because of her performance, but because of a ring she wore -- a Burmese ruby ring worth $1 million.
While Myanmar is one of the top sources of precious stones in the world and is particularly well known for the quality of its rubies, it is also a major source of revenue for the junta government in the country after its military overthrew the civilian government in February 2021.
Hence, Rihanna wearing a Burmese ruby has led to outcry from those opposed to Myanmar’s brutal military junta.
Justice for Myanmar, an activist group, called out the pop star in a Twitter thread, urging her to call on a ban for the trade of precious stones from Myanmar.
.@rihanna shld stand with the ppl of #Myanmar & support a gems ban, after wearing a $1 million Burmese ruby ring at #SuperBowl
The ring is from NYC's Bayco Jewels, which has at least 9 items on their site featuring Myanmar gems
Myanmar gems fund junta atrocities. Ban the trade! pic.twitter.com/eKaF5dxMmR
— Justice For Myanmar (@JusticeMyanmar) February 14, 2023
Interestingly, Rihanna had spoken out against Myanmar's military regime but according to Page Six, Briony Raymond also happens to be one of Rihanna's go-to jewellers.
According to news reports, Rihanna's ring, worth US$1 million, featured "a rare natural, unheated 19.47-carat sugarloaf cabochon Burma ruby and 5.66-carats of trillion-cut and round-brilliant colourless diamonds set in platinum and 18kt yellow gold" https://t.co/pbn7NVaDFV 1/ pic.twitter.com/nWHAFnwIyv
— Justice For Myanmar (@JusticeMyanmar) February 15, 2023
Again, I hope that @rihanna will apologize for wearing #Myanmar gems at #SuperBowl. I also hope #Rihanna will use her voice and power to publicly condemn #Burmese gems.
I want to still believe that she supports the people in #Burma and our human rights. #WhatHappeningInMaynmar https://t.co/sBHjsepGM2
— Wai Wai Nu (@waiwainu) February 14, 2023
Rihanna's halftime show averaged 118.7 million viewers, making it the second most-watched in Super Bowl history. Katy Perry's 2015 performance holds the top mark at 121 million.
