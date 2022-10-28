Rihanna releases new song after 6 years and fans are over the moon

Rihanna has released her first solo single after a six-year hiatus. Lift Me Up, released on Friday, sent fans into overdrive on social media, marking as it did Rihanna’s return to music after a long break. The song will appear in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and serves as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the Black Panther star who died in August 2020 of cancer.



“This new Rihanna is beautiful,” another said.

Many said it was good to hear Rihanna’s voice after a long time.



Others remarked on her growth as a singer

Life Me Up is her first solo single since 2016's Love on the Brain.

Rihanna release the new song on her Westbury Road label in conjunction with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records.

The news comes only weeks after the NFL announced Rihanna would be headlining the coveted Super Bowl halftime show in February, a long-awaited return to the stage for the pop phenom.

Rihanna's fierce fan base has been clamoring for her ninth album, which she has said will be "reggae-infused" and has hinted since 2019 is nearly finished.

But the Barbadian-born artist has focused on other ventures, including becoming the first Black woman to head a fashion house for the French powerhouse LVMH, which owns legacy brands including Fendi and Givenchy.

(With inputs from AFP)