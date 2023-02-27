 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PETA sends Rihanna faux fur coat after popstar spotted wearing a seemingly real one

Feb 27, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

PETA pointed out in the letter to Rihanna that it is now illegal to sell fur in California and designers such as Chanel, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Valentino have already banned it.

PETA, the largest animal rights organization in the world, has sent a faux fur coat to popstar and businesswoman Rihanna after the “Diamonds” hitmaker was spotted sporting what looked like a real fur coat at an event.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) took note and decided to send a letter to Rihanna, 35, and a fur coat from Unreal Fur, urging her to stop using animal-based products. Unreal Fur, an Australian company, makes not only faux fur pieces.

“We saw photos of you going to dinner in what appears to be a real fur coat. As a mother, you know what it’s like to feel protective and to want to make sure no harm comes to your family. Please understand that this desire – this instinct even – is shared by the minks, foxes, and rabbits that are torn away from their families and killed for their fur,” the letter from PETA’s senior vice President, Lisa Lange said.
Lange pointed out that it is now illegal to sell fur in California and designers such as Chanel, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Valentino have already banned it.