PETA sends Rihanna faux fur coat after popstar spotted wearing a seemingly real one

Rihanna was seen sporting in what looked liked a real fur coat. (File image)

PETA, the largest animal rights organization in the world, has sent a faux fur coat to popstar and businesswoman Rihanna after the “Diamonds” hitmaker was spotted sporting what looked like a real fur coat at an event.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) took note and decided to send a letter to Rihanna, 35, and a fur coat from Unreal Fur, urging her to stop using animal-based products. Unreal Fur, an Australian company, makes not only faux fur pieces.

PETA also shared a snippet from the long letter with Rihanna’s photo with the request.

“We saw photos of you going to dinner in what appears to be a real fur coat. As a mother, you know what it’s like to feel protective and to want to make sure no harm comes to your family. Please understand that this desire – this instinct even – is shared by the minks, foxes, and rabbits that are torn away from their families and killed for their fur,” the letter from PETA’s senior vice President, Lisa Lange said.

The full letter, obtained by TMZ, goes into further detail.

Lange pointed out that it is now illegal to sell fur in California and designers such as Chanel, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and Valentino have already banned it.

“Won’t you please help create a kinder world for your children to grow up in by deciding today that you will no longer wear fur?” the letter reads.

PETA also said they are happy to take off any fur items off her hands and donate it to people who “truly have an excuse to wear them” – the victims and survivors of natural disasters and wars.



PETA’s letter to Rihanna, obtained by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/WmXZU11p9v — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 25, 2023

“You have so much — won’t you please spare animals who ask for nothing but to be left alone to live with their loves ones, free from the electrocutions, gassings, and beating that are standard in the fur industry, and donate your furs to a good cause?” Lange wrote.

The letter further added that the faux fur coat will help Rihanna stay “warm and fashionable” and Lange hoped she would consider the request.

Rihanna has been in hot water for sporting an exquisite Burmese ruby ring drawing flak from Myanmar activists who said the expensive stones are a main source of revenue of the Junta.

Rihanna also has a beauty line called “Fenty Beauty” that is apparently cruelty free.