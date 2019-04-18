With declared assets worth Rs 417 crore, H Vasanthakumar is the richest candidate in Lok Sabha election 2019 Phase 2

H Vasanthakumar is the richest candidate in Phase 2 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He is a Congress candidate contesting from the Kanyakumari constituency in Tamil Nadu, where the party has not come to power since 1967.

He has declared assets worth Rs 417 crore in his affidavit along with a 45 per cent increase in his personal income since 2014.

Vasanthakumar would earn Rs 19.87 crore annually, as per his 2013-14 Income Tax return form. This rose to Rs 28.93 crore in the last financial year.

The Congress candidate owns Vasanth & Co, a chain that deals in consumer electronics and home appliances. The company is popular among locals and ensured him support from the people of Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. The company chain also owns the Tamil satellite television channel 'Vasanth’.

Vasanthakumar has an astounding lot of movable assets valued at more than Rs 230 crore, while his immovable assets are valued at over Rs 182 crore in the market. This makes the total value of his assets go beyond Rs 412 crore.

In the second phase of the general elections, 27 per cent or 427 candidates have declared assets worth Rs 1 crore and above, 11 per cent above Rs 5 crore and 41 per cent below Rs 10 lakh, as per an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysis. Thus, the average asset per of each candidate contesting in Phase II of elections is Rs 3.9 crore.

Here is the party-wise break-down of the richest candidates in phase II of elections. 46 (87%) of 53 candidates from Indian National Congress, 45 (88%) of 51 BJP candidates, 23 (96%) of 24 DMK candidates, 22 (100%) candidates from AIADMK and 21 (26%) of 80 BSP candidates declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.