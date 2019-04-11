App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Richest and poorest candidates in Lok Sabha election 2019 Phase 1

The poorest candidate in phase 1 has assets worth Rs 500.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Association for Democratic Reform (ADR), an NGO that works on ensuring electoral and political reforms, has released a list of the richest and the poorest candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2019 just before the first phase of the seven-phase electoral process.

Their report revealed that Konda Vishweshwar Reddy or KV Reddy, Congress candidate from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, is the richest candidate to fight elections in the first phase, with an astounding family asset worth Rs 895 crore.

The Member of Parliament owns movable assets worth Rs 223 crore. His wife, who is the Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospital, owns movable assets worth Rs 613 crore. Their dependent son also owns movable assets worth Rs 20 crore approximately. Reddy additionally owns immovable assets worth Rs 36 crore, while his wife’s assets are valued at Rs 1.81 crore. During the last general elections in 2014, he declared family assets worth Rs 528 crore.

The second richest candidate to fight for the ballots in his constituency is Prasad V Potluri or PVP from YSR Congress Party. The industrialist, who owns many firms across Andhra Pradesh, is contesting from Vijayawada.

related news

Also noteworthy here is that 23 representatives who are battling it out in the first phase have declared zero assets.

Additionally, the poorest candidate in this phase is Nalla Prem Kumar, contesting on a Janata Dal United ticket from Chevella; he has declared an asset of Rs 500.

Notably, the richest and the poorest candidates in this phase are actually contesting against each other in Chevella.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Wealth

The second poorest is Rajendra Kendruka from Odisha, with assets worth Rs 565. Once a Maoist sympathiser, he laid down arms in 2013 and decided to contest elections on a CPI- ML ticket.

The report also reveals that, of the 1,266 candidates studied, 401 have declared assets worth Rs 1 crore or more, with the most of them being affiliated to the Congress.

Catch Live updates on Lok Sabha elections phase-1 voting
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #lok sabaha elections 2019

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and fami ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

Prabhas to join Instagram on fans’ demand

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

Julian Assange Arrested by British Police at Ecuador Embassy

Avengers Endgame: You Won't Believe How Many Times Mark Ruffalo Was Fo ...

Approved Logo, Not NaMo TV Content as it Contained PM Modi's Old Speec ...

Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi Reacts To PM Modi's Bofors Jibe on #ModiS ...

'He Lacks Basic Knowledge': Kerala CM Vijayan Lashes Out at Amit Shah ...

On Narendra Modi's 'Invicibility', Sonia Gandhi Says Don't Forget Vajp ...

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir Steps Down After Anti-Govt Protests: ...

Samantha Akkineni Faces Criticism After Campaigning for TDP Candidate

Elections 2019: Polling Day In Snow-covered Sikkim

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty below 11,600 amid cau ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Wockhardt shares rise 4% on USFDA approval for cancer injection

Four measures to watch for in Uber's IPO filing

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Rafale case in a manner that disregards truth an ...

WhatsApp beta version 2.19.101 introduces a new 'Ignore archived chats ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu wins fifth term as PM; Opposition ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

BJP manifesto is like a good dream, easy to sell; but does the govt ha ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.