Richest and poorest candidates in Lok Sabha election 2019 Phase 1

The Association for Democratic Reform (ADR), an NGO that works on ensuring electoral and political reforms, has released a list of the richest and the poorest candidates for the Lok Sabha election 2019 just before the first phase of the seven-phase electoral process.

Their report revealed that Konda Vishweshwar Reddy or KV Reddy, Congress candidate from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, is the richest candidate to fight elections in the first phase, with an astounding family asset worth Rs 895 crore.

The Member of Parliament owns movable assets worth Rs 223 crore. His wife, who is the Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospital, owns movable assets worth Rs 613 crore. Their dependent son also owns movable assets worth Rs 20 crore approximately. Reddy additionally owns immovable assets worth Rs 36 crore, while his wife’s assets are valued at Rs 1.81 crore. During the last general elections in 2014, he declared family assets worth Rs 528 crore.

The second richest candidate to fight for the ballots in his constituency is Prasad V Potluri or PVP from YSR Congress Party. The industrialist, who owns many firms across Andhra Pradesh, is contesting from Vijayawada.

Also noteworthy here is that 23 representatives who are battling it out in the first phase have declared zero assets.

Additionally, the poorest candidate in this phase is Nalla Prem Kumar, contesting on a Janata Dal United ticket from Chevella; he has declared an asset of Rs 500.

Notably, the richest and the poorest candidates in this phase are actually contesting against each other in Chevella.

The second poorest is Rajendra Kendruka from Odisha, with assets worth Rs 565. Once a Maoist sympathiser, he laid down arms in 2013 and decided to contest elections on a CPI- ML ticket.

The report also reveals that, of the 1,266 candidates studied, 401 have declared assets worth Rs 1 crore or more, with the most of them being affiliated to the Congress.