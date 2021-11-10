Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts can be de-freezed, gadgets returned: NDPS Court

File image: Rhea Chakraborty

Almost a year after being accused in a drugs-related case, following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty's plea for her bank accounts to be de-freezed has been accepted by a Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court in Mumbai.

In her plea, Chakraborty claimed that her accounts were frozen by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) without giving any reason, and that is a grave injustice and prejudice to her. Moreover, she also needs the account to pay salaries to her employees, pay taxes and GST. She also mentioned that she needs the money to support her family and herself.

On September 16, 2020, the NCB froze her bank accounts as part of the investigation, soon after her arrest on September 8.

While the NCB initially objected to de-freezing of the account, the investigating officer later submitted his reply stating that he was leaving the matter up to the court's discretion.

"Now, there is no strong objection from the respondent side to de-freeze the said accounts. In such circumstances, the applicant/accused is entitled for de-freezing the said bank accounts & FDs subject to conditions & undertaking supported by an Affidavit stating that during the pendency & conclusion of the trial of the case, she shall make the balance amount, as shown in the concerned account as on 16/09/2020, available for passing necessary orders, as & when required," Special judge DB Mane passed the order said, quoted Livelaw.

The court said that once she gives the undertaking to maintain the balance, NCB should issue letters to the bank for de-freezing the account. The court also allowed for her gadgets that were seized by the NCB to be returned to her. The agency did not have any objection to this, as the gadgets were already sent for forensic examination and data had been retrieved.

Chakraborty was booked under u/s 8(c) r/w Sec.20(b)(ii)A, 22, 27-A, 28, 29 & 30 of the NDPS Act, 1985 along with nearly 33 other accused. The actor was given bail in October 2020.