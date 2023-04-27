 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Revolutionizing healthcare with Cloud: Industry stalwarts share insights on the future of healthcare at the Transforming a Billion Lives Conclave

Moneycontrol Brand Connect
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST

To raise awareness about technology's role in driving better healthcare, on 25th April 2023, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Intel hosted the "Transforming a Billion Lives" virtual conclave.

In today's world, where technology has revolutionized every aspect of our lives, the healthcare system is not far behind. The healthcare industry is one of the most critical sectors that requires constant innovation and advancement.

With the rising population and increased demand for quality and affordable healthcare, there is an urgent need for digitizing the healthcare system. Several problems plague the healthcare industry, including a shortage of nursing staff and trained doctors in rural areas, scarcity of hospital beds, inadequate healthcare quality, and limited access to healthcare infrastructure. Digitization can be crucial in addressing these challenges and improving the healthcare ecosystem.

The grandiose conclave brought together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss how technology can be leveraged to address the challenges faced by the healthcare industry and ultimately transform the lives of billions of people.

The conclave featured a range of sessions and panel discussions covering topics including emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data cloud, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in improving the healthcare ecosystem and making healthcare accessible for all, especially the rural areas.