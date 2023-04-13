Revolutionizing healthcare: Exploring the future of healthcare innovation at Transforming a Billion Lives conclave presented by AWS | Intel

The healthcare system is undergoing a radical transformation, accelerated by the pandemic and the dawn of new technologies. From telemedicine and remote patient monitoring to AI-driven diagnosis and personalized treatments, advances in care are revolutionizing how we receive and deliver healthcare.

These changes enable greater access to health services, improved patient outcomes, and a more efficient healthcare system. By utilizing the latest technological innovations, healthcare providers are able to provide more personalized, targeted care and reduce costs associated with care delivery. In fact, patients in rural areas are now able to access high-quality care without having to travel to nearby metro cities.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, new possibilities arise to leverage data and analytics, Cloud, AI, IoT and other emerging technologies to optimize patient care and facilitate the development of a more holistic digital healthcare ecosystem.

AWS|Intel: Making healthcare accessible for all

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform that offers over 200 fully featured services from its global data centres to millions of customers to help them lower costs, become more agile, and innovate faster is leading with a solid goal of making healthcare accessible for all. AWS facilitates ground-breaking innovation in the public sector, enabling governments, educational institutions, non-profits, and healthcare organizations to realize their most ambitious initiatives.[AB1]

AWS ‘in partnership with Intel’ has launched a campaign, ‘Transforming a Billion Lives’. By utilizing AWS' suite of resources and technologies, the healthcare industry will now be able to explore new ways to modernize and optimize patient care.

This campaign seeks to tackle key issues in the ecosystem, upgrade outdated infrastructure, spur innovation from the grassroots, and utilize the technical know-how of AWS to deliver citizen services more quickly and efficiently.

Through Transforming a Billion Lives, AWS and Intel are joining forces to create a platform to promote digital transformation in healthcare, providing scalable and on-demand services. AWS with its expertise can fuel and empower this growth.

Unlock a new world of possibilities in the healthcare ecosystem by being a part of the grand AWS | Intel virtual conclave

You can join the virtual conclave, ‘Transforming a Billion Lives,’ where eminent industry leaders and healthcare professionals will highlight how the cloud is integral to delivering last-mile citizen services for India’s large population and earning citizens’ trust by supplying effective solutions that can drive further transformation.

This virtual conclave will explore the most pressing issues confronting India's healthcare system and discuss how providing affordable, accessible healthcare, particularly in rural areas, can lead to improved health outcomes and make a substantial impact.

The event will cover intuitive and interesting stories and thought-provoking discussions about evolving digital technologies around the healthcare sector. The event will be graced by the presence of business partners who have pioneered and made a mark in the industry.

Join us for an insightful fireside chat, and two exciting panel discussions on making healthcare accessible for all!

The esteemed speakers Sunil PP (Lead-Education, Space, NPOs, Channel & Alliances, AWS), Mudit Dandwate (CEO & Co-Founder of Dozee), Nrip Nihalani (Director- Product Management and International Marketing, Plus91 Technologies Pvt Ltd) will participate in a fireside chat on the topic: “Making Healthcare Accessible for All: The Only Goal”.

Following this will be a panel discussion on the topic: “Healthcare to the Last Mile – Realizing Digital Healthcare” by Shalini Kapoor (Director & Chief Technologist WWPS, AWS), Sohit Kapoor (Co-founder, Driefcase), Koustubh Naik (Co-founder and Director, Periwinkle Technologies), and Veena Moktali (CEO, Periwinkle Technologies).

The conclave will end with another interesting panel discussion on “Making Universal Healthcare Possible - Healthcare-in-a-Box” by Samarth Masson (BD Leader Healthcare, India Public Sector AWS), Akanksha Bilani (Global AWS Biz Dev and GTM Director, Intel), Dr. Anil Muniyappa (Head - Healthcare Transformation, Cloud4C), and Dr. Surendran Venkataraman (Assistant Professor, Community Medicine, Nodal officer in charge, E-hospital, IGMCRI).

The conclave is an excellent opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the Indian healthcare system and the potential for positive change through digital transformation.

Don't miss out - save the date for the upcoming AWS | Intel virtual conclave on 25th April, 2023!

Register Now: https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/transforming-a-billion-lives

