Restaurant serves deadly blue-ringed octopus to customer in China

A highly venomous blue-ringed octopus was found in a restaurant meal served to a diner in China. According to a report in South China Morning Post, the man narrowly avoided death by taking a picture of his meal and posting it on social media, where an expert identified the octopus on his plate as one belonging to an exceptionally deadly variety.

The blue-ringed octopus is a small predator with iridescent blue rings that cover its body. Despite its small size, this octopus is considered one of the world’s most venomous marine animals, with an individual carrying enough venom to kill 26 adult humans within minutes.

The diner visited a restaurant in China’s Guangdong province and was served several small octopuses in a basket of crushed ice. He grew suspicious after noticing blue rings on one of the octopuses and sent his meal back to the kitchen, but not before taking a picture which he posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

According to the report, science education blogger Bo Wu Za Zhi saw the picture and identified the octopus as a blue-ringed octopus whose venom is not neutralised by cooking.

"It is a leopard-striped octopus or blue-ringed octopus. Its toxicity is very strong and won't be neutralised when heated," Zhi replied to the diner's post on Weibo. "We've seen cases where blue-ringed octopuses are, on rare occasions, accidentally mixed in with ordinary octopuses sold at markets, although the possibility of this happening is very low." The diner soon responded to the concerned messages that flooded his post, confirming that he had not eaten the deadly octopus and restaurant staff had taken it away from his table.

Moneycontrol News