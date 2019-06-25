Residents of this Norwegian island plan to ‘kill the concept of time’

All visitors to Sommaroy, a quaint little island, are greeted by a bridge whose railing is covered with wristwatches. The abandoned timepieces are symbolic of the island’s petition to make “time a thing of the past”.

Residents of Sommaroy, a small Norwegian island, do not believe in the concept of time. The stroke of midnight doesn’t sound a curfew for them. Men, women, and children are out then -- playing, working, socialising – as the sun shines above their head even when the clock strikes 12 in the night.

Almost as if living in a parallel universe, the 350 odd residents of the island have no use of time, or clocks, or alarms. In a land where the concept of time would acquire a new meaning, the residents are fighting to do away with accruing to standard timekeeping. The Norwegian Parliament is now considering Sommaroy’s petition, reports the National Public Radio.

The residents started a campaign and their official Facebook page has a post that reads: “Why do we need time and clocks when there is no night?”

It continues: “There's always less wind at night here, perfect to paint the garage. Fishermen are out half the night, after all. If we get tired, we're fit to go after a nap on the sofa. Why don't we just sign out of time, throw away all the clocks and forget about them? Life would be so much easier.”

Notably, in the 70 days between May 18 and July 26, the Sun doesn’t set in Sommaroy, literally.

Kjell Ove Hveding, who headed the ‘No Time’ campaign and submitted his petition to a parliamentarian a few weeks ago, said the endless summer days are welcomed by the islanders who meet up throughout the day (and night), thereby rendering the conventional idea of time meaningless.