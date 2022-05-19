Resident doctors at Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College go on strike over assault

Resident doctors at Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi have announced a strike (Representative image)

The resident doctors of Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi today announced “withdrawal from all services” to protest the intimidation and physical assault of on-duty doctors.

The strike was announced after the relative of a patient assaulted resident doctors, including a woman doctor, on Wednesday.

“On 18.05.2022, resident doctors, including one female doctor, have been intimidated and assaulted by a patient relative,” the Resident Doctor's Association said in a letter dated May 19.

"Such brutal and inhuman behaviour with life saviours is not acceptable. So, we resident doctors are withdrawing from all services (Routine as well as emergency) with immediate effect", read the letter from the Association to hospital director.

The association informed that it would go on strike from 9 am onwards today and withdraw from all services, routine as well as emergency.

The Resident Doctor's Association of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) demanded that an FIR be lodged against “all culprits” and arrests carried out with immediate effect. This is the first among five demands they have put forward.

The association is also demanding registration of cases under The Delhi Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and damage to property) Act 2008, appointment of separate bouncers for each high-risk area, formation of a Quick Response Team and strict implementation of the one patient-one relative policy.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association also condemned the assault and demanded strict action against the culprits.





