Researchers find rare dinosaur nests in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
Jan 21, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

Paleontologists have reported a rare discovery of closely located dinosaur nests and 256 eggs of the herbivorous titanosaurs in the Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh.

Fragmented and morphed egg outlines of the eggs from clutch DR9. (Image credit: PLoS)

Researchers from the Delhi University and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Mohanpur-Kolkata and Bhopal have also reported discovery of ovum-in-ovo or multi-shell eggs in Bagh and Kukshi areas in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The findings were published in PLoS One research journal this week by Harsha Dhiman, Vishal Verma, and Guntupalli Prasad, among others.

A study of the nests and eggs has revealed intimate details about the lives of the long-necked sauropods that walked the region more than 66 million years ago.

“The eggs were found from the estuary formed at a place where the Tethys Sea merged with the Narmada when Seychelles had broken away from the Indian plate. The separation of Seychelles had led to the incursion of the Tethys Sea 400 kms inside the Narmada Valley,” Verma, who works in the Higher Secondary School, Bakaner, Dhar district, told PTI here.

He said the nests found in the Narmada valley were close to each other. Generally the nests are located at some distance from each other.