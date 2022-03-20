Research reveals world's most 'boring person', 5 'most boring jobs'

The study also showed that people seen as boring seem to have low competence and little interpersonal warmth - but in reality may be at greater risk of harm, addiction and mental health issues.

While working to decipher the science of boredom, researchers at the University of Essex, UK, have identified the world’s most boring person.

Although the person has not been named, the study has revealed that it's a person with certain attributes identified by the researchers. The world's most 'boring' man has been described as a data analysis worker who likes sleeping and watching TV, the Daily Mirror reported.

The study into the science of boredom revealed Britain's dullest jobs - studying data, accountancy, cleaning and banking.

The team at Essex University who studied the lifestyle of 500 people found that boredom was also linked to sitting in front of a television, bird-watching and smoking.

The research -- led by the Department of Psychology's Dr Wijnand Van Tilburg -- revealed that stereotypically 'boring' people are generally avoided because others pre-judge them and give them a wide berth.

"Ironically studying boredom is actually very interesting and has many real-life impacts. We found how persuasive perceptions of boredom are and what an impact this can have on people," said Dr Van Tilburg.

"Perceptions can change but people may not take time to speak to those with 'boring' jobs and hobbies and avoid them instead so they don't get a chance to prove people wrong and break these negative stereotypes."

He added that the fact that people choose to avoid those with 'boring' jobs and hobbies can lead to social ostracisation and increase loneliness leading to a really negative impact on their lives.

"And despite the negative perception society needs people to work in accounting and banking. Bankers and accountants are highly capable and have power in society - perhaps we should try not to upset them and stereotype them as boring," Dr Van Tilburg added.

According to the study, these are the top 5 'most boring' jobs:

1.) Data Analysis

2.) Accounting

3.) Tax/insurance

4.) Cleaning

5.) Banking

The top five 'most exciting' jobs:

1.) Performing arts

2.) Science

4.) Health professional

3.) Journalism

5.) Teaching

1) Sleeping

2.) Religion

3.) Watching TV

4.) Observing animals

5.) Mathematics