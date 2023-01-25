Republic Day long weekend: Last-minute getaway plans? See 9 popular destinations

The Republic Day weekend is the first long weekend of 2023, coming over three weeks after the New Year weekend. This year is likely to witness a stronger rebound in travel, after two years of slowdown, thanks to the pandemic.

Republic Day on January 26 falls on a Thursday. If you take a leave on January 27 (Friday), you get a long weekend with the Saturday and Sunday included.

If you are planning for a last-minute mini-vacation this weekend, there are discounts on flights (which individual airlines have announced) and hotel stays that you can avail.

Those who have planned this earlier are likely to have made their travel bookings already for their long weekend getaway.

Moneycontrol News