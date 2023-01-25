 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Republic Day long weekend: Last-minute getaway plans? See 9 popular destinations

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Republic Day 2023 long weekend: Booking platforms such as EaseMyTrip and Yatra.com are offering discounts on flights, bus and train tickets, cabs and hotels. Air India and GoFirst too announced discounts this month.

Republic Day long weekend: If you take a leave on January 27 (Friday), you get a long weekend with the Saturday and Sunday included.

The Republic Day weekend is the first long weekend of 2023, coming over three weeks after the New Year weekend. This year is likely to witness a stronger rebound in travel, after two years of slowdown, thanks to the pandemic.

Republic Day on January 26 falls on a Thursday. If you take a leave on January 27 (Friday), you get a long weekend with the Saturday and Sunday included.

If you are planning for a last-minute mini-vacation this weekend, there are discounts on flights (which individual airlines have announced) and hotel stays that you can avail.

Those who have planned this earlier are likely to have made their travel bookings already for their long weekend getaway.