Republic Day long weekend: Last-minute getaway plans? See 9 popular destinations

The Republic Day weekend is the first long weekend of 2023, coming over three weeks after the New Year weekend. This year is likely to witness a stronger rebound in travel, after two years of slowdown, thanks to the pandemic.

Republic Day on January 26 falls on a Thursday. If you take a leave on January 27 (Friday), you get a long weekend with the Saturday and Sunday included.

If you are planning for a last-minute mini-vacation this weekend, there are discounts on flights (which individual airlines have announced) and hotel stays that you can avail.

Those who have planned this earlier are likely to have made their travel bookings already for their long weekend getaway.

Besides Goa, eight domestic destinations are seeing a surge in bookings on online travel and bookings portal MakeMyTrip. Puducherry, Munnar, Kochi, Mahabaleshwar, Manali, Udaipur, Coorg, and Lonavala are seeing a spike in bookings for hotels and other accommodation during the Republic Day 2023 weekend.

“Reservations on the platform indicate that families are planning to travel to pilgrimage cities such as Varanasi, Amritsar, Tirupati, Puri, etc,” said MakeMyTrip COO Vipul Prakash in a statement.

Booking platforms such as EaseMyTrip and Yatra.com are offering discounts on booking flights, bus and train tickets, cabs and hotels. The offers are valid till January 26 and January 25 respectively.

Air India and GoFirst are among the airlines that announced discounts this month.

For the Air India sale, January 23 was the last day for bookings from February 1 to September 30, 2023.