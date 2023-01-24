Republic Day 2023: Wishes to share with family and friends

Glimpses of Republic Day 2023 parade rehearsals at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 year to mark the day in 1950 when India declared itself as a sovereign republic characterised by the people’s government and adopted its own Constitution.

This year, India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day. Ahead of the historic day, here are a few wishes and quotes to share with family and friends:

Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich history and heritage. Happy Republic Day!

Thousands sacrificed their lives so that we can live with freedom and dignity. On the 74th Republic Day, let's remember the martyrs as we promise to protect and celebrate our motherland. Happy Republic Day!

Our brave heroes waged a valiant struggle for years so that the future generations could live their lives with freedom and dignity. This is a day to celebrate them and what they fought for. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!

Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, let’s salute our India on this historic day. Happy Republic Day 2023.

On 74th Republic Day, let us make a promise to our motherland that we will do all we can to enrich and preserve its glorious heritage and make it even better. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2023!

Independence is a wonderful gift. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day!

Let us take an oath to our mother India that we will do everything that we can for our country's prosperity. Happy Republic Day!