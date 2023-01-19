Republic Day 2023: Who can avail free ride on Delhi Metro this January 26?

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to mark the day on which the Constitution of India came into effect. One of the main features of R-Day celebrations is the Republic Day parade which is held every year in the national capital of Delhi. The parade takes place at Rajpath – marching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to Red Fort.

This year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will offer a free ride to people invited to the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path (earlier known as Rajpath).

Invitees to the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path and those possessing digital tickets for seats at the venue will be able to avail "free metro ride" to the two stations near Raisina Hill on January 26, officials said on Wednesday.

This news was shared in a presentation on the events to be held from January 23-31 as part of the Republic Day celebrations, made on Wednesday by defence ministry officials.

“Invitees and ticket holders having valid invitation cards/admit cards/ticket along with a government-issued photo ID will be allowed to avail metro services free of cost and will exit at Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations for reaching their designated enclosures as decided,” officials said.

Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations are located close to Kartavya Path. While Udyog Bhawan falls on the Yellow line of the Delhi Metro, the Central Secretariat station falls on both Yellow and Violet lines.

Republic Day e-tickets booked online "will have a QR code" and these tickets can be shown at metro stations to "get a token for free ride to reach the stations near the venue", a senior official later told news agency PTI. (With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News

