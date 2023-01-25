Republic Day 2023: When and where to watch President Droupadi Murmu’s address

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of India’s 74th Republic Day. The address will take place today, January 25, at 7 pm. This will be President Murmu’s first Republic Day address and her second address to the nation since taking office in July 2022. She had also addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day last year, with her speech touching upon wide-ranging topics like the overthrow of colonial rulers and women empowerment. Her second address will be delivered ahead of Republic Day, which is c

When, where and how to watch President Droupadi Murmu’s Republic Day address?

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Wednesday, January 25.

The address will be broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio and all channels of Doordarshan at 7 pm (1900 hours).

The address will also be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan National.

Republic Day 2023 celebrations

India's Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26 to mark the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The theme for this year's Republic Day is "participation of the common people."

Passive Euthanasia: Here's what Supreme Court’s new rules signify Like every other year, this year too the Republic Day celebrations will feature the Republic Day parade in the national capital of New Delhi. The highlight of the Republic Day parade is the display of floats representing different states of India that typically showcase arts and handicrafts unique to that region. The chief guest at the 74th Republic Day parade is Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi.

Moneycontrol News