Republic Day 2023: When and where to watch President Droupadi Murmu’s address

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of Republic Day | Illustration: Moneycontrol

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of India’s 74th Republic Day. The address will take place today, January 25, at 7 pm. This will be President Murmu’s first Republic Day address and her second address to the nation since taking office in July 2022. She had also addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day last year, with her speech touching upon wide-ranging topics like the overthrow of colonial rulers and women empowerment. Her second address will be delivered ahead of Republic Day, which is c

When, where and how to watch President Droupadi Murmu’s Republic Day address?

The address will be broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio and all channels of Doordarshan at 7 pm (1900 hours).