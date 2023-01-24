Republic Day 2023: Lt Chetana Sharma to lead Made-in-India Akash missile system at parade

This Republic Day, women officers of the Indian Army will be leading missile contingents and riding motorcycles as part of the famous Daredevils team at this year's parade on Kartyavapath in Delhi. Among them, lieutenant Chetana Sharma will be leading the 'Made in India' Akash surface-to-air missile system.

A ,, Sharma hails from Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam village. She graduated from NIT, Bhopal and after that, she appeared for the CDS exam. But she only succeeds in her sixth attempt, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking to the news agency, Sharma said it was a proud moment for her to get the opportunity to represent her unit and the Army at the Republic Day 2023 parade. She added that she managed to get into the Army after six attempts because of the sheer hard work she put in.

"I always wanted to take part in the parade after watching it on TV every year," Sharma told ANI, adding that her dreams have come true this year.

This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems will be showcased at the Republic Day parade, ANI reported. Some of them include K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence missiles, and Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

Moneycontrol News