MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Virat retires. President, PM Modi bid farewell to veteran horse on Republic Day

Republic Day 2022: Virat the horse was awarded with Chief of the Army Staff’s commendation on Army Day this year.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
Republic Day 2022: Virat, the horse, has made appearance on Republic Day for 10 years. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @rashtrapatibhvn)

Republic Day 2022: Virat, the horse, has made appearance on Republic Day for 10 years. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @rashtrapatibhvn)


President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid farewell to Virat, a horse in the President's security unit, after it took part in its last Republic Day parade.

The trusted steed presented the President its last escort at the 21 Gun Salute ceremony at Delhi’s iconic Rajpath, shortly before the parade began. It has made appearance on Republic Day for 10 years.

President’s Bodyguard Colonel Anup Tiwari mounted on Virat during the ceremony.

Close

Related stories

The horse was awarded with Chief of the Army Staff’s commendation on Army Day this year. It is the first charger horse of the President’s Bodyguard to receive the commendation card.

President Kovind and PM Modi, accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were seen petting the horse as the President was leaving Rajpath.

The flypast with 75 aircraft to mark the “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” celebrations was the highlight of the Republic Day parade where India displayed its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on Rajpath. The ceremonial event this year was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was no chief guest at the parade this year. However, Swachhagrah, frontline workers, autorickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the tableaus were among special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade. The parade started at 10:30 am this year, half-an-hour later than usual for better visibility.

There was tight security with personnel maintaining strict vigil. Chairs were placed at a distance to ensure social distancing. Over 27,000 police personnel were deployed on security duties in Delhi and anti-terror measures were intensified.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #horse #Republic Day #Virat
first published: Jan 26, 2022 01:23 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.