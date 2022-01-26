Virat retires. President, PM Modi bid farewell to veteran horse on Republic Day

Republic Day 2022: Virat, the horse, has made appearance on Republic Day for 10 years. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @rashtrapatibhvn)

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid farewell to Virat, a horse in the President's security unit, after it took part in its last Republic Day parade.

The trusted steed presented the President its last escort at the 21 Gun Salute ceremony at Delhi’s iconic Rajpath, shortly before the parade began. It has made appearance on Republic Day for 10 years.



This sweet Virat retires from the President’s Bodyguard steed

President, PM and Defence Minister bid him farewell too.

Virat is the leading steed, his last service today. Majestic handsome fellow #RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia #26january @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/uL5fJgFHro — Tavleen Singh Aroor (@Tavysingh) January 26, 2022

President’s Bodyguard Colonel Anup Tiwari mounted on Virat during the ceremony.

The horse was awarded with Chief of the Army Staff’s commendation on Army Day this year. It is the first charger horse of the President’s Bodyguard to receive the commendation card.

President Kovind and PM Modi, accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were seen petting the horse as the President was leaving Rajpath.

The flypast with 75 aircraft to mark the “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” celebrations was the highlight of the Republic Day parade where India displayed its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on Rajpath. The ceremonial event this year was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was no chief guest at the parade this year. However, Swachhagrah, frontline workers, autorickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the tableaus were among special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade. The parade started at 10:30 am this year, half-an-hour later than usual for better visibility.

There was tight security with personnel maintaining strict vigil. Chairs were placed at a distance to ensure social distancing. Over 27,000 police personnel were deployed on security duties in Delhi and anti-terror measures were intensified.