On Republic Day, PM Modi wears cap from Uttarakhand, shawl from Manipur

Republic Day 2022: At the war memorial, PM Modi was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs as he paid tributes at a solemn ceremony.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
Republic Day 2022: PM Modi paid homage to soldiers at National War Memorial. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Republic Day morning paid homage at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country.

The Prime Minister wore a cap from Uttarakhand with a badge of Brahmakamal, the state flower of Uttarakhand, government sources said. PM Modi was also seen wearing a stole from Manipur.

Uttarakhand and Manipur are among the states that will vote in the assembly elections starting next month.

For last year's Republic Day, PM Narendra Modi wore a red headgear or a paghdi, a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

At the war memorial, PM Modi was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs as he paid tribute at a solemn ceremony.

He extended his Republic Day greetings to people in a tweet. “Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind,” he wrote on Twitter.

Republic Day events commence with the homage ceremony at the war memorial. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today.

Watch: On Republic Day, ITBP officers unfurl national flag, take out marches in freezing temperatures

The Republic Day parade at the iconic Rajpath began with Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra gallantry award winners following the parade commander in their jeeps. A key highlight of the parade is the tableaux of India’s states.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Manipur #Narendra Modi #Republic Day #Uttarakhand
first published: Jan 26, 2022 11:05 am
