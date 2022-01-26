On Republic Day, PM Modi wears cap from Uttarakhand, shawl from Manipur

Republic Day 2022: PM Modi paid homage to soldiers at National War Memorial. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Republic Day morning paid homage at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country.

The Prime Minister wore a cap from Uttarakhand with a badge of Brahmakamal, the state flower of Uttarakhand, government sources said. PM Modi was also seen wearing a stole from Manipur.

Uttarakhand and Manipur are among the states that will vote in the assembly elections starting next month.



Prime Minister Modi is wearing a special 'Paghdi' from Jamnagar, today. The first such 'Paghdi' was gifted to the PM by the royal family of Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/7wRITqsC52

— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

For last year's Republic Day , PM Narendra Modi wore a red headgear or a paghdi, a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

At the war memorial, PM Modi was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs as he paid tribute at a solemn ceremony.

He extended his Republic Day greetings to people in a tweet. “Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind,” he wrote on Twitter.

Republic Day events commence with the homage ceremony at the war memorial. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today.

The Republic Day parade at the iconic Rajpath began with Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra gallantry award winners following the parade commander in their jeeps. A key highlight of the parade is the tableaux of India’s states.