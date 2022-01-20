MARKET NEWS

Republic Day 2022: From invitation cards with seeds to drone show, here's what Jan 26 has in store

Republic Day 2022: The annual Beating the Retreat ceremony, which takes place in the national capital on January 29, will have a show of nearly 1,000 drones by an IIT-Delhi-based startup to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
The central government has also reportedly cancelled the plan to have any chief guest from Central Asian countries for the Republic Day Parade 2022. (File photo)

This year, with the pandemic still raging, Republic Day will be celebrated with a number of restrictions imposed by the Centre. Also, after the discovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) in New Delhi, security in the national capital has been multiplied and more curbs have been introduced.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect in Delhi on January 26.

Use of multi-layer security cover with facial recognition system

After an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at Ghazipur Flower Market ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police have fortified areas around Rajpath with multi-layer security measures.

To monitor every move in the high-security zone, the Delhi Police have installed over 300 surveillance cameras with facial recognition systems (FRS). They have a database of 50,000 suspected criminals.

Beating Retreat ceremony to have show of nearly 1,000 drones

The annual Beating the Retreat ceremony, which takes place in the national capital on January 29, will have a show of nearly 1,000 drones by an IIT-Delhi-based startup to commemorate 75 years of the country's Independence, news agency ANI reported, citing Defence ministry sources on January 18.

"After China, Russia and the  UK, India will be the fourth country to perform the drone show," sources said.

"This is the first time that the Beating the Retreat ceremony will have a laser show and a drone show," officials told PTI.

Invitation cards embedded with seeds of medicinal plants

This year the invitation cards for Republic Day have seeds of medicinal plants. After the event, it can be sowed in a flower pot or garden, source from the Ministry of Defence told ANI.

No chief guest from Central Asian countries for Republic Day Parade 2022

The central government has also reportedly cancelled the plan to have any chief guest from Central Asian countries for the Republic Day Parade 2022.

"There will be no foreign chief guest from Central Asian countries on Republic Day this year due to COVID-19. The government had sent invitations to the Heads of State of five Central Asian countries but the plans have now been cancelled," sources said.

(With agency inputs)
