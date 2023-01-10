Reporter becomes incoherent, stumbles during live broadcast: 'I'm not feeling very well'

A Canadian TV reporter faced a medical emergency during a live broadcast on Sunday, where she lost coherence on air and later telling the station’s news anchor, “I’m not feeling very well right now.”

Jessica Robb, a reporter with CTV, was reporting from the field in Edmonton. She was perfectly fine when she started talking but soon after started to trail off and couldn’t finish her sentences. She apologized and said she wasn’t feeling too well and as the camera cuts off, Robb was seen stumbling, unable to maintain her balance.

“We will make sure that Jessica is okay, and we’ll give you guys an update a little bit later,” Nahreman Issa, the news anchor tells the audience in the video.

The video, shared by many handles, has millions of views – this one alone has 7.5 million.

While Robb is now fine, the reporter or her channel didn’t mention what happened to her. The channel released a statement from her where she thanked everyone who reached out concerned for her health but also hit out at the ones who she said cooked up theories and sent hate messages. Many conspiracy theorists also claimed she fell ill because of the Covid vaccine.

Her full statement reads: “On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air. Since then, it has been shared thousands of times, along with baseless theories about the cause. To everyone who has reached out with supportive messages of well wishes and concern, thank you. It has been overwhelming, and while I can’t get to all the messages, please know I’ve seen them and appreciate every single one.”

“I have also received an overwhelming amount of harassment and hatred, tied to false theories about the reason for the incident. While I will not share private medical information publicly, I can say that there is no cause for concern and that my understanding of my own medical background provides a reasonable explanation for what happened,” she concluded adding that “I can, however, confirm that the situation was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

There is no update on when Robb will be back on air.