Facebook reportedly looking into ways to access encrypted conversations without decrypting them

According to The Information, Facebook has already recruited AI researchers to study homomorphic encryption

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
Facebook is researching analysing chats without decrypting them

A recent report from The Information has revealed that Facebook is looking for ways to analyse encrypted data without actually decrypting it. This could help the social media giant maintain its ad revenue while still offering protection to users.

Facebook is far from the only company that is doing this, Microsoft, Google and Amazon all have researchers dedicated to cracking this code.

"Homomorphic Encryption" as its called will allow companies to read and analyse encrypted data without breaking their security protocols. This could also potentially be spun the other way, if there is a way to analyse encrypted data, could this effectively weaken encryption or hint at a backdoor? Governments around the world are already pushing Facebook to drop encryption protocols or find a way to give authorities the key to a users chats, in cases of criminal offence.

While that's a noble goal, the problem is that the backdoor that is created could potentially leak and give us privacy headaches like Pegasus.

The company told The Information that it was still, "too early for us to consider homomorphic encryption for WhatsApp at this time."

This comes hot on the heels of the Facebook owned chat platform WhatsApp testing encryption for its chat backups, both on cloud and local devices.
Tags: #Encryption and Data Protection #Facebook #homomorphic encryption
first published: Aug 5, 2021 05:14 pm

