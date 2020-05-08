App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repatriation flights to India | Air India brings back Indians stranded in Singapore

The Air India flight AI381 landed in the national capital around noon on May 8, carrying 234 Indian nationals stranded in Singapore back home

Jagyaseni Biswas

Air India’s first repatriation flight bringing back Indians stranded in Singapore landed at Delhi Airport on May 8. The flight operating under Government of India’s “Vande Bharat Mission” had left New Delhi around 11:20 pm on May 7 carrying one passenger back to Singapore.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

After the Air India flight AI381 landed in the national capital around noon on May 8, the official Twitter handle of the Delhi Airport wrote: “Seeing people coming home is the best feeling for #DelhiAirport.”

The news of the 234 stranded Indian nationals returning home safely was also shared by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Twitter.

The announcement to begin the first phase of the repatriation drive was announced by the Centre on May 4. The union government had announced that from May 7 to 13, 64 Air India flights will be evacuating 15,000 Indian nationals stranded across 12 nations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak. This will mark India’s biggest repatriation mission since independence.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 8, 2020 04:28 pm

tags #'Vande Bharat' mission #Air India #Air India’s first repatriation flight #coronavirus lockdown

