App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reno Z launches in Europe with 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 710 and 48MP dual camera

Unlike other Reno smartphones, the Reno Z has a water drop notch at the top for the front camera.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Oppo today officially launched Reno Z in Europe, the fourth device under the Reno lineup.

Reno Z is a budget offering from the Oppo sub-brand. It was launched in the European markets for EUR 150 (approximately Rs 11,700).

Reno Z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, with thin bezels on all sides. Unlike other Reno smartphones, the Reno Z has a water drop notch at the top for the front camera. It comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display.

At heart, Reno Z gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC that comes paired with 6GB RAM, and onboard memory of 128GB. The power backup department is handled by a relatively large 3,950 battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge Technology.

In terms of optics, Reno Z gets a dual camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor is a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with a secondary 5MP depth sensor. To protect the camera unit from any scratches, the rear glass panel gets an O-dot ceramic paint.

At the front, the notch houses a 32MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device boots on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 out of the box. Currently launched in Europe, the device goes on sale in June. There is no word on the Reno Z’s availability in India or other markets.
First Published on May 27, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Oppo #Reno #smartphones

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan and A ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan mourn the death of Veeru Dev ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles a sobbing Kajol

Shuruaat Ka Twist: New poster featuring Chunky Panday and Neena Gupta ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a glam doll as a celebrity judge on Dance India ...

Bharat: Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Salman Khan over his comments on ...

Madhuri Dixit reacts to Ajay Devgn father Veeru Devgan’s demise, wat ...

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D takes Panga with K ...

Mamata Back in Action, Sets Five-Member Panel to Probe Vandalism at Vi ...

In Pics, England vs Afghanistan Warm-up Match

Alapan Bandyopadhyay Made WB Home Secretary a Day After MCC Got Over

Japan to Buy 105 F-35 US Stealth Warplanes, Says Donald Trump

Telangana Sizzles, Ramagundam Hottest at 47.2 Degrees Celsius

Veeru Devgan Passes Away, Serena Williams Meets Royal Baby Archie

As Rahul Schools Gehlot for Keeping His Son Over Cong, Rumblings Surfa ...

Newly-appointed Sikkim Chief Minister P S Golay Announces Five-day Wor ...

German Court Orders Fines for 'Sharia Police' Group

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

In Varanasi speech, PM-elect Narendra Modi sets agenda for new India, ...

Resident doctor's suicide in Mumbai a grim reminder of how caste bias ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Naresh Goyal 'escape' bid is thwarted, good; but how did he get on the ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.