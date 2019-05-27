Reno Z launches in Europe with 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 710 and 48MP dual camera

Oppo today officially launched Reno Z in Europe, the fourth device under the Reno lineup.

Reno Z is a budget offering from the Oppo sub-brand. It was launched in the European markets for EUR 150 (approximately Rs 11,700).

Reno Z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, with thin bezels on all sides. Unlike other Reno smartphones, the Reno Z has a water drop notch at the top for the front camera. It comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded under the display.

At heart, Reno Z gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC that comes paired with 6GB RAM, and onboard memory of 128GB. The power backup department is handled by a relatively large 3,950 battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge Technology.

In terms of optics, Reno Z gets a dual camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor is a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with a secondary 5MP depth sensor. To protect the camera unit from any scratches, the rear glass panel gets an O-dot ceramic paint.

At the front, the notch houses a 32MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device boots on Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 out of the box. Currently launched in Europe, the device goes on sale in June. There is no word on the Reno Z’s availability in India or other markets.