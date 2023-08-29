Renewable Energy Stocks: A Good Opportunity for New Investors?

Dhan

Renewable energy stocks belong to companies that are committed to building sustainable alternatives to reduce the carbon footprint on the environment. These companies leverage green energy resources to create products with minimal pollution.

In turn, each green company aims to decrease reliance on fossil fuels and promote sustainable energy consumption. Our Indian government has a special focus on promoting environmentally friendly products and thus investing in such stocks can be a good option.

List of Best Renewable Energy Stocks

If you check an online investing platform like Dhan, you will see several stocks in the renewable energy stocks list, and you can buy them as per your need and trade them accordingly.

1. NTPC Ltd.

NTPC Ltd is one of the largest energy conglomerates in India that was founded in 1975 to accelerate power development. The Platts top 250 global energy company rankings placed NTPC at the #2 position as an independent power producer.

NTPC is also India's top 10 Maharatna companies. Below are the details for NTPC share price and other important metrics:

● Share Price as of 28th August 2023: ₹218

● Market Cap: ₹2,11,921.00 Cr

● P/E Ratio: 12.77

● P/B Ratio: 1.44

2. Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Adani green energy is the largest renewable company in India that was founded in 2015. Adani has a diverse company portfolio, especially in the renewable sector, that includes wind, hybrid, and solar power that investors can look to invest in.

You can check its listing in the stock market and can consider it as an option to invest in when planning to go for renewable energy stocks. Let’s look at the Adani Green share price and other details:

● Share Price as of 28th August 2023: ₹980

● Market Cap: Around ₹1,53,786.00 Cr

● P/E Ratio: 126

● P/B Ratio: 26.15

3. JSW Energy

JSW Energy is a leading Indian power company involved in power generation and transmission. JSW believes in using natural resources to produce energy, and thus it has made it to the list of renewable energy stocks.

Here are some of the details such as the JSW energy share price and other metrics that you can consider while deciding which stock to purchase.

● Share Price as of 28th August 2023: ₹347.45

● Market Cap: ₹51,757.90 Cr

● P/E Ratio: 43

● P/B Ratio: 2.78

4. GAIL India

GAIL works and supports the theme of rising gas penetration and is in sync with the government’s focus on expanding gas as the primary energy and fuel resource.

Recently GAIL announced that it would invest a big amount in renewable energy, so you can also check for their stats before you buy the stocks. Below are the Gail share price and other metrics:

● Share Price as of 28th August 2023: ₹117.35

● Market Cap: Around ₹77,520.40 Cr

● P/E: 19

● P/B: 1.19

5. JP Power

JP Power, or Jaiprakash Power Venture Limited, was founded in 1994 and is a part of the Jaypee group. It is an Indian Power company that plans, implements, and develops power projects in the country.

JP Power also operates the largest hydroelectric power plant in India, and people looking to buy renewable energy stocks can check their listing on the stock exchange. JP Power share price and other details are as below:

● Share Price as of 28th August 2023: ₹8.10

● Market Cap: ₹5,003.02 Cr

● P/E: N.A.

● P/B: 0.48

6. Suzlon Energy Limited

Suzlon is an Indian multinational wind turbine company once ranked by MAKE as the world’s fifth largest supplier. The company is a leading renewable energy solution provider that offers 360 solution packages to its clients.

They are amongst the pioneers in the Indian sector offering renewable solutions in the wind energy sector. Currently, Suzlon share price is low compared to its competitors. Below are some more details for this stock:

● Share Price as of 28th August 2023: ₹23.50

● Market Cap: ₹24,081.30 Cr

● P/E: 93

● P/B: 21.75

Why Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks?

Renewable energy is a hot topic and is attracting many investors worldwide. More and more companies want to be part of this revolutionary change supporting the environment and the planet. Here are some of the other reasons to consider before investing in renewable energy stocks:





The renewable energy supply is almost a quarter of India's total power and will increase in the coming years.

Due to climate change and its adverse effect, this industry is here to stay for a long time and will be progressing much faster.

With more companies coming into the picture, the cost of solar panels, solar generators, batteries, and others will be reduced, making more people invest in them.

The Indian government shows great interest in this field, indicating its future in the country.





Do proper research on the companies and check for their pros and cons before selecting the one to invest in.

There is no guarantee that the stock you choose will always perform, so in the case of your stock underperforming, it is better to remove them and add new ones.

Always look at your budget before investing. Even though these are long-term investments, always consider your financial budget before you buy any stock.

There are three major points that as an investor you must consider before investing in renewable energy stocks to make an informed decision.If you want to start investing in renewable energy stocks, consider a reputed share trading online platform like Dhan to avail yourself of the latest technical tools and real-time market updates.

Conclusion

Although sustainability is one parameter, when you plan to invest, you should also look at the company’s profitability. Overall, as an investor, the ideal approach is to have a 360 view of all the technical and fundamental parameters before deciding to share investing online in the renewable energy sector.

Renewable energy is one of the most talked about topics today. Since it is concerned with the environment and nature, the Indian government focuses on maintaining and managing this industry.

Seeing the government's efforts, this industry will stay here long, and its stock prices are likely to rise and can be a good opportunity for new investors. However, it is essential to do a fundamental check on the stock before investing your funds. You can also check more about renewable stocks on Dhan.

Moneycontrol Journalists are not involved in creation of this article.