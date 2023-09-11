Remembering the 9/11 terror attacks in US: the tragedy, aftermath and tributes

Two planes were flown into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. (File)

On September 11, 2001, the world watched in shock and horror as the unthinkable unfolded before their eyes. It was a day that would forever be etched in the annals of history, a day that changed the course of nations and the lives of millions. Today, on the solemn occasion of 9/11 Memorial Day, we reflect on the history of that fateful day, its profound impact, and how people continue to pay tribute to the heroes and victims.

The Tragic Events of 9/11

On the bright Tuesday morning of September 11, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of these planes were flown into the iconic Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, causing both towers to collapse in a devastating cloud of dust and debris.

Another plane struck the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, while the fourth, United Flight 93, crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers thwarted the hijackers' intentions to target another national landmark.

The coordinated terrorist attacks claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people and left the US in shock, mourning, and disbelief.

The Aftermath

In the aftermath of 9/11, the United States embarked on a relentless pursuit of justice, launching the global War on Terror and invading Afghanistan to dismantle the al-Qaeda network responsible for the attacks. The country also saw a resurgence of unity and patriotism as people from all walks of life came together to support one another and honour the fallen.

The Death of Osama bin Laden

A pivotal moment in the quest for justice came on May 2, 2011, when US Navy SEALs executed a night raid on a compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan. This covert operation led to the death of the mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden. The world watched as the leader of al-Qaeda, responsible for orchestrating one of the deadliest terrorist acts in history, was brought to justice.

Paying Tributes

Twenty one years after the attacks, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at Ground Zero stands as a solemn tribute to the victims, survivors, and heroes of that fateful day. The memorial features two immense reflecting pools set within the footprints of the original Twin Towers, surrounded by bronze panels bearing the names of every person who perished in the 2001 and 1993 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Visitors from around the world gather here to pay their respects and remember the lives lost.

Additionally, the Tribute in Light has become an iconic symbol of remembrance. Each year on the anniversary of 9/11, twin beams of light soar into the night sky, mirroring the fallen towers and serving as a powerful reminder of the resilience and unity that emerged from tragedy.

In communities across the nation, volunteers participate in acts of service and remembrance on 9/11, emphasizing the importance of coming together and fostering a spirit of goodwill.