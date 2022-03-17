Remembering Kalpana Chawla and the milestones in her life

Indian-born US astronaut Kalpana Chawla (L) and compatriot Laurel B. Clark (R), STS-107 mission specialists, work in the SPACEHAB Research Double Module 17 January 2003 aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia.

Indian-American astronaut Kalpana Chawla was the first India-born woman to go to space not once but twice. She is a role model for not only the women around the world, but also all the other people who desire to be an astronaut.

Born on March 17, 1962, in Haryana's Karnal, Chawla's journey to NASA Astronaut Corps had been carved out of her hard work and determination.

In her last interview to India Today, which she gave just before taking off on her second and final space mission, Chawla shared her memories of sleeping in the courtyard under the stars while growing up in Karnal, Haryana.

"We gazed dreamily at the Milky Way, and once in a while caught some shooting stars. Times like those gave me the opportunity to wonder and ask all those very basic questions. That sense of awe for the heavens started there," she had said.

Space shuttle Columbia Mission Specialist US Kalpana Chawla (Indian born) takes out a food pouch on the middeck 29 January, 2003 aboard the Earth orbiting shuttle.

Here are a few facts about Kalpana Chawla

Chawla acquired her Bachelor of Engineering degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh in 1982.

She began working at the NASA Ames Research Centre in 1988 and did computational fluid dynamics (CFD) research on vertical/short takeoff and landing concepts.

Chawla was a creative astronaut. She liked poetry, dancing, cycling and running.

She was the first Indian-American astronaut and the first India born woman in space.

Chawla first flew to the outer space in 1977 as a mission specialist and primary robotic arm operator.

She travelled over 10.4 million miles in 252 orbits of the earth, logging more than 372 hours in space.

US space shuttle Columbia crewmembers pose for a photo in the SPACEHAB Research Double Module 27 January 2003 aboard the earth orbiting shuttle. Clockwise from the bottom right are astronauts US David Brown, US Michael Anderson, US Kalpana Chawla (Indian born) and Israeli Ilan Ramon.

In the year, 2000, Chawla was selected for her second flight as part of the crew of STS-107. The mission got repeatedly delayed and she returned to space on January 16, 2003

On February 1, same year, Chawla died along with all six other crew members in the Space Shuttle Columbia on the ill-fated STS-107 mission.

Shortly before it was scheduled to conclude its 28mission, STS-107, the space shuttle disintegrated over Texas during re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere, leading to the death of all the seven crew members.