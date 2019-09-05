Reliance Jio Fiber broadband to launch today: Check launch offers, price and how to register

Reliance will roll out its Jio Fiber broadband services commercially today. The optical fibre-based broadband service will offer plans starting at Rs 700 that go up to Rs 10,000.

At the Reliance Industries Limited Annual General Meeting (RIL AGM), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani made major announcements about Jio Fiber. The high-speed broadband service has been under beta-testing for a year and has received over 15 million registrations from nearly 1,600 towns.

At this year’s AGM, Ambani announced a bunch of freebies as introductory Jio Fiber offers. The base plan, which starts at 100 Mbps, would be priced at Rs 700 and go all the way up to Rs 10,000 for faster speeds.

As part of the Jio Fiber Welcome Offer, Reliance Jio would offer a Full HD TV or a Home PC alongside a 4K set-top box for customers who opt for the annual plan called Jio Forever Plan.

The Jio set top box will allow Jio Fiber users to access television services and also enjoy a console-like gaming experience. The Jio set-top box, which also has built-in graphics, is claimed to support almost all gaming controllers and also supports virtual controllers on smartphones. It also comes with features like VR and MR compatibility.

Alongside the Jio Fiber broadband services, existing Jio Fiber users and new Jio Fiber customers would also get a fixed-line service for international calling. Called Jio Home Phone, the service would offer international calling with ‘lowest fixed-line rates’.

Ambani announced that the tariffs for Jio Home Phone would be one-fifth to one-tenth of existing tariff standards. Existing Jio Fiber users and new Jio Fiber customers would also get an International calling pack at Rs 500 per month for making calls in USA and Canada.

Jio Fiber customers can also avail the benefits of consuming content from premium OTT platforms. As a part of this Jio First-Day-First-Show bundled offer, customers can watch movies at their homes on the same day the movie has been released. Reliance plans to roll out these benefits starting mid-2020.