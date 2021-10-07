MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Reliance gives Mumbai its first rooftop drive-in theatre in BKC

Designed by the renowned design architects Ross Bonthorne and Andy Lampard, Jio World Drive’s elegant, floating façade is inspired by the French concept of Nuage, which resembles a cloud-like structure.

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 09:34 PM IST
Jio World Drive will be home to 72 prominent international and Indian brands, and 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe.

Jio World Drive will be home to 72 prominent international and Indian brands, and 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe.

Reliance unveils a new drive-in theatre in Mumbai’s commercial epicentre, Bandra Kurla Complex.

But that's not all, Jio World Drive (JWD), a premium retail destination that will span across an area of 17.5 acres at Maker Maxity will be home to 72 prominent international and Indian brands, and 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe.

The project will also give Mumbai its first rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre, an open-air weekend community market, pet-friendly services, a dedicated pop-up experience and other bespoke services, the company said in a statement.

Designed by the renowned design architects Ross Bonthorne and Andy Lampard, Jio World Drive’s elegant, floating façade is inspired by the French concept of Nuage, which resembles a cloud-like structure.

The new hangout spot in town will also introduce the global concept of ‘designated pop-up spaces’ for the first time in India. It also includes a pet-inclusive environment at Wagtail- a canine crèche and spa; a pet-friendly cafe and an open-air weekend marketplace for guests to participate with their pets.

Close

Related stories

Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands Limited, commented on the opening, “With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai. The precinct will set a new benchmark for curated experiences that one can expect from such retail avenues from across the globe, in the heart of Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must-visit destination to create moments of delight for all.”

The precinct will also house Reliance’s new food and grocery concept store FreshPik for the uber urban customer. It also launches India’s first flagship and anchor store of the global home-decor behemoth- West Elm and a global-first concept store of Hamleys’ called Hamleys’ Play.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Jio World Drive #mumbai
first published: Oct 7, 2021 09:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.