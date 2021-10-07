Reliance gives Mumbai its first rooftop drive-in theatre in BKC

Jio World Drive will be home to 72 prominent international and Indian brands, and 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe.

Reliance unveils a new drive-in theatre in Mumbai’s commercial epicentre, Bandra Kurla Complex.

But that's not all, Jio World Drive (JWD), a premium retail destination that will span across an area of 17.5 acres at Maker Maxity will be home to 72 prominent international and Indian brands, and 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe.

The project will also give Mumbai its first rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre, an open-air weekend community market, pet-friendly services, a dedicated pop-up experience and other bespoke services, the company said in a statement.

Designed by the renowned design architects Ross Bonthorne and Andy Lampard, Jio World Drive’s elegant, floating façade is inspired by the French concept of Nuage, which resembles a cloud-like structure.

The new hangout spot in town will also introduce the global concept of ‘designated pop-up spaces’ for the first time in India. It also includes a pet-inclusive environment at Wagtail- a canine crèche and spa; a pet-friendly cafe and an open-air weekend marketplace for guests to participate with their pets.

Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands Limited, commented on the opening, “With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai. The precinct will set a new benchmark for curated experiences that one can expect from such retail avenues from across the globe, in the heart of Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must-visit destination to create moments of delight for all.”

The precinct will also house Reliance’s new food and grocery concept store FreshPik for the uber urban customer. It also launches India’s first flagship and anchor store of the global home-decor behemoth- West Elm and a global-first concept store of Hamleys’ called Hamleys’ Play.

