App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsRegion
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

SRA to hear residents' claims against firm in slum project

These residents had claimed that the construction firm had shown unauthorised people as members of the society while bonafide residents had been excluded.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority will hold a hearing on Wednesday to sort out grievances of people of a residential society in suburban Andheri which is being redeveloped by a private builder.

The residents of Andheri Talav Market society, which is being redeveloped by the Chandiwala Enterprises under the SRA scheme, had last month addressed a press conference where they levelled serious charges against the firm.

These residents had claimed that the construction firm had shown unauthorised people as members of the society while bonafide residents had been excluded.

The firm, Chandiwala Enterprises, has, however, refuted the allegations and termed them "baseless".

related news

Balasaheb Kolekar, Deputy Collector, SRA said,"We have received complaints following which notices have been sent to 78 members of the society to come forward with their original documents on July 4."

Earlier last month, a group called the Forum For Slum Dwellers Welfare had claimed that 78 of the slum dwellers, out of a total of 107, who had submitted documents claiming to be part of the society, were "bogus".

One of the residents, Sultana Begum, who has also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, had claimed, in the press conference, that the builder was "manipulating and forging" documents.

Kolekar told PTI that the authority, during the hearing, will verify the documents and ensure that only bonafide claimants get houses as part of the redevelopment.

A notice had been served to Chandiwala Enterprises as well in connection with the July 4 hearing.

Sunil Sharma, convener of the Forum For Slum Dwellers Welfare, hailed the SRA's move to call an urgent hearing on July 4.

When contacted, the owner of the reality firm, Humayun Chandiwala said, "We have already approached the High Power Committee to sort out the issue. All I can say is that the allegations are baseless.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.