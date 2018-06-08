Northern Army Commander calls on Jammu and Kasmir: Governer

Newly-appointed Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh today called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra at Raj Bhavan here and discussed the situation on the borders and in the hinterland, an official said. Lt Gen Singh took over as the Army commander last week. He was the Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) when India carried out surgical strikes on militant launchpads across the Line of Control in September 2016.

The official said the Army commander briefed the governor on the situation along the borders and about security issues in the hinterland in Kashmir and Jammu regions.

They also discussed the security concerns ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra that begins towards this month's end, he said.

The governor wished the Lt Gen a successful tenure.