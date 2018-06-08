App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsRegion
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Northern Army Commander calls on Jammu and Kasmir: Governer

The official said the Army commander briefed the governor on the situation along the borders and about security issues in the hinterland in Kashmir and Jammu regions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Newly-appointed Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh today called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra at Raj Bhavan here and discussed the situation on the borders and in the hinterland, an official said. Lt Gen Singh took over as the Army commander last week. He was the Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) when India carried out surgical strikes on militant launchpads across the Line of Control in September 2016.

The official said the Army commander briefed the governor on the situation along the borders and about security issues in the hinterland in Kashmir and Jammu regions.

They also discussed the security concerns ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra that begins towards this month's end, he said.

The governor wished the Lt Gen a successful tenure.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #DGMO #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.