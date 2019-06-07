Redmi Y3 with 32MP front camera now available via open sale for Rs 9,999

Budget smartphone Redmi Y3 is now available on open sale via Amazon, mi.com, and Mi Home Stores. The device was launched earlier this year and was available only via flash sales.

Redmi Y3 is the company’s first smartphone to feature a 32MP front camera. The smartphone was launched in April for Rs 9,999. It features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen resolution of 720*1520 pixels. The screen has a dewdrop notch at the top and comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 86.83 percent.

Powering the Redmi Y3 is a 14nm Octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz and an Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The performance unit is completed with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32/ 64GB storage options. Using a microSD, the storage can be expanded up to 512GB. It comes with a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

For optics, Redmi Y3 has a dual rear camera of 12MP f/2.2 + 2MP setup. It comes with Dual-LED flash and comes with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The front camera comes with a 32MP f/2.25 sensor for selfies and face-unlock. It comes with features like portrait mode, EIS, and Auto HDR.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint scanner at the back as an alternate to face-unlock for biometric authentication. Out of the box, Redmi Y3 boots on Android 9.0 based MiUi 10.

The base 3GB + 32GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999 whereas the top-end 4GB + 64GB model is available for Rs 11,999. The device is available in three colour options — Prime Black, Elegant Blue, and Bold Red.