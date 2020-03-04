App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro spotted on Geekbench with an unnamed chipset ahead of launch

The Note 8 Pro achieved a score similar to that of Realme 6 Pro that was spotted with the Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi will unveil the highly anticipated Redmi Note 9 series on March 12, about the same time as the Realme 6 series will go on sale. While Xiaomi has revealed some details about the Redmi Note 9 series, most specifications about the two devices are generally unknown.

However, the Pro version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench. The Redmi Note 9 Pro listing reveals the phone will arrive with 6GB of RAM and run on Android 10. The Redmi Note 9 Pro achieved a single-core score of 569 points and 1,755 multi-core score.

While the listing doesn’t reveal the name of the chipset, it achieved a score similar to that of the Snapdragon 720G we saw on the Realme 6 Pro.

Xiaomi recently unveiled a teaser page for the Redmi Note 9 series. The page confirms that the phone will get a quad-camera setup, which will likely sport a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The company has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 9 series will offer “unmatched exhilarating fast charging”, an immersive gaming experience and a better design.

related news

The Redmi Note 9 series will have a square camera module on the back and a punch-hole notch on the front. The company has also cancelled all on-ground events this month, including the Redmi Note 9 launch event. Instead, the company will launch the devices through an online-only event. You can expect more details about the Redmi Note 9 series to be revealed in the coming days.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 08:12 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones #Xiaomi

