you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 8 Pro's 64MP camera confirmed to offer 25x zoom with 'ultra-clear image quality'

Images shot using the 64MP camera would have a resolution of 9248x6936 pixels, which is 25x the resolution of Full-HD, 7.7x higher than 4K Ultra HD, and 2x the resolution of 8K.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is confirmed to launch the Redmi Note 8 series in China next week. The company has already confirmed a few specifications, including the use of a 64MP sensor on the Note 8 Pro. More specifications have been revealed, with the latest one being a 25x zoom on the Note 8 Pro.

Xiaomi has posted an image on its official Weibo account stating that the 64MP camera on the Redmi Note 8 Pro would support 25x zoom. The camera is claimed to offer ‘ultra-clear image quality’, and would not lose any detail even when zoomed in.

The company has also posted another teaser giving resolution details about the 64MP smartphone camera. The Weibo post states that images shot using the 64MP camera would have a resolution of 9248x6936 pixels, which is 25x the resolution of Full-HD, 7.7x higher than 4K Ultra HD, and 2x the resolution of 8K.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is confirmed to get powered by the recently released Helios G90T chipset. The G90T, in particular, is MediaTek’s answer to the Snapdragon 730G. Redmi already confirmed the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro would feature a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor. When MediaTek announced the MediaTek G90T, the company confirmed that the processor supports a 64MP camera sensor. 

Considering Redmi’s decision to opt for a MediaTek processor on the Pro version of the device; we could also see the non-pro variant of the Note 8 debut with a MediaTek processor, particularly the MediaTek G90, which supports a 48-megapixel sensor.

Redmi’s CEO Lu Weibing took to Weibo to reveal that Redmi Note 8 series would have a longer battery life, higher screen-to-body ratio and take clearer images.

The Note 8 series is all set to debut in China on August 29. We can expect its India launch soon.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

