Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which is the best smartphone with a quad-camera setup?

Redmi Note 8 Pro's highlight feature is its 64MP quad-camera setup. Another smartphone launched last month in India with the same camera specifications is the Realme XT.

Parameters Redmi Note 8 Pro Realme XT Display 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. Processor MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with Mali G76 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and Storage options 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 20MP f/2.0 16MP f/2.0 sensor Battery 4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support via USB 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0 OS Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Security Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock Connectivity options 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack Colour Options Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Halo White Pearl White, Pearl Blue Price Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB Rs 15,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB

How do both these smartphones fare against each other? We compare the specifications and features of Redmi Note 8 Pro with Realme XT.