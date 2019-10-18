Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which is the best smartphone with a quad-camera setup?

We compare the specifications and features of Redmi Note 8 Pro with Realme XT.
Redmi Note 8 Pro's highlight feature is its 64MP quad-camera setup. Another smartphone launched last month in India with the same camera specifications is the Realme XT.How do both these smartphones fare against each other? We compare the specifications and features of Redmi Note 8 Pro with Realme XT.
|Parameters
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Realme XT
|Display
|6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
|6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with Mali G76
|2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.
|RAM and Storage options
|6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB.
|4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
|Rear Camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|20MP f/2.0
|16MP f/2.0 sensor
|Battery
|4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support via USB
|4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0
|OS
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Security
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock
Connectivityoptions
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
|Colour Options
|Gamma Green, Shadow Black, Halo White
|Pearl White, Pearl Blue
|Price
|Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB
|Rs 15,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 03:48 pm