Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which is the best smartphone with a quad-camera setup?

We compare the specifications and features of Redmi Note 8 Pro with Realme XT.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Redmi Note 8 Pro's highlight feature is its 64MP quad-camera setup. Another smartphone launched last month in India with the same camera specifications is the Realme XT.

How do both these smartphones fare against each other? We compare the specifications and features of Redmi Note 8 Pro with Realme XT.
ParametersRedmi Note 8 ProRealme XT
Display6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top.
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T octa-core SoC with Mali G762.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE Octa-core SoC with Adreno 616 GPU.
RAM and Storage options6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 512GB.4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, 8GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB.
Rear Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera20MP f/2.016MP f/2.0 sensor
Battery4,500 mAh with 18W fast charging support via USB 4,000 mAh battery with 20W VOOC Flash charge 3.0
OSAndroid 9.0 based MiUi 10Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
SecurityRear-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face UnlockIn-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock

Connectivity

options		4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack
Colour OptionsGamma Green, Shadow Black, Halo WhitePearl White, Pearl Blue
PriceRs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 128GB, Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GBRs 15,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB
 

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #Realme #Redmi #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

